Rough Fresno Roads Have Drivers Demanding Better Upkeep

This year's rains... local roads have needed work... and some residents feel a basic city service is being ignored.

Investigative reporter " angela greenwood " has more.

Angela greenwood it's no secret rough roads are a big problem throughout fresno....and city officials agree..blaming the lack of upkeep on a lack of funding... folks here though say no more excuses.

11434 "what is it going to take to get a new road."

Nats, car driving look around........ nats, 13400 driving over dip they're not hard to find...... nats 11505 big bump on road or feel..... 11945 12617 "i just want to know what are we doing to fix the roads?

I don't think that the city necessarily is making excuses i dont want to here excuses i just want the roads fixed."

Rough roads are scattered throughout the city of fresno....but shann florer--- says his concerns are in the northeast.... 10846 "nees in general ...is a bad road."

From nees down to chestnut and up to willow and many parts in between..... nats bumpy nats, 12028 we were in for a bumpy ride..... as florer took us out to show us what he experiences everyday.

Dodging potholes....and patches...and uneven pavement.... he's afraid to even drive his high performance car...worried it will be damaged.

And wondering where his taxes are going...... shann florer/northeast fresno resident 12743 "i would expect that we have clean water, smooth roads, smoothish roads to where it's a just a basic upkeep of a city."

10733 "city of fresno actually has a quarter billion dollars of deferred maintenance in streets and we are aggressively pursuing additional funding."

Still, fresno public works director scott mozier says in the last five years-- the city has invested 45 million dollars in street maintenance-- that's an average nine million dollars a year.

10234 scott mozier / fresno public works dirctor "however that is really short of about the 20 million dollars of investment that we found we need to make to keep the streets in fair to good condition."

Mozier says most of that money comes from state and federal grant money...while property taxes bring in a small percentage....typically about a million dollars a year.

He also says the city does it's best to fairly divy up money throughout it's seven council districts... we obtained this map which shows repairs made since 2014.

Nats, driving but florer says the city is wasting money only putting band-aids on problem areas.... and wants public works to fight for a bigger piece of the pie.... 12850 "maybe reallocating the funds to busier areas where there's higher traffic."

Quick nat pop, 13924 "its a regular occurence.

Eric lacour says the roads he drives on have been in disrepeair for years..... so bad......theyve caused nearly 5 thousand dollars in damages to his vehicles.

Eric lacour/vehicles have been damaged 13819 "i have three different vehicles a total of 4 front end suspension repairs in the last five years."

13040 "i love the city of fresno i love where i live i just want it to be the best it can be."

Angela greenwood mozier says the city is constantly and aggressively pursuing state and federal granst to improve roads.....but say there just isn't enough money to go around.

In fresno, angela greenwood, cbs 47 eyewitness news