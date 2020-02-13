Global  

Preview Heroes of the Lowcountry

Preview Heroes of the LowcountryNews Now Hero of the Lowcountry
Preview Heroes of the Lowcountry

We get the scholarship to the students at the end of the beautiful graphic clubs and head out of the wars they get so much gentlemen thank you are a well thought to before it wants to help celebrate citizens who have made a positive contribution to the community.

Today we honor our first hero in the lowcountry thoughts before in berkeley like to cooperate is honoring heroes of the lowcountry each month we encourage you our viewers to nominate someone in our community have gone above and beyond.

This month we recognize charles fox was nominated by his daughter in law libby fox professionally charles is a third generation president of fox music but his involvement in the community and his accomplishments are what has made him our hero he is a founding member of creative spark an organization which provides artistic experiences in schools and throughout the community his wanton started several other arts alliances and programs for children for more than twenty years when his greatest contributions to the community it was founding the charleston marathon which provides funding for arts programs in charleston schools since twenty ten more than one hundred thousand dollars has been raised on behalf of berkeley




