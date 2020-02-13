Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > Pets on the Plaza - Tom Tom

Pets on the Plaza - Tom Tom

Video Credit: WMDT - Published < > Embed
Pets on the Plaza - Tom Tom

Pets on the Plaza - Tom Tom

This 11-month old domestic short hair is up for adoption from the Worcester County Humane Society.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Pets on the Plaza - Tom Tom

In, searching for their forever homes.

Today -- we meet tom tom.

Here's 47abc's leanne guyette.

These chubby little cheeks belong to tom tom!

This 11-month-old domestic short hair has beautiful markings.

His legs and belly are mostly white -- while his back and face have large black and gray tabby stripped patches.

You'd think with cheeks like that -- tom tom would be a big guy -- but he is sort of out of proportion.

He has a large tail and paws -- but not a big belly.

Tom tom is young -- and may still grow into his figure.

This sweet sweet boy likes to rub his adorable pink nose on just about everything -- people -- cameras -- its all the same to him!

Tom tom is very friendly -- and spent most of his visit making his way around to the nearest person for attention.

He purrs like a champ too purring one meeting with tom tom -- and he'll surely pull on your heart stings.

He looks up with his big yellow green eyes -- and adorable cheeks and just draws you in.

His super soft fluffy fur definitely helps too.

Tom tom is all about the cuddle -- happy to be held or just hang out on the couch -- as long as he is being pet.

Can you find room in your heart for tom tom?

For 47abc -- i'm leanne guyette.

Tom tom is available for adoption through the worcester county humane society.

He has already be fixed and microchipped.

He will be up to date on his shots before he heads out to his forever home.

Tom tom's adoption fee is fifty dollars.

For more information about how you can adopt tom tom -- contact the worcester county humane society at 410-213-01-46.

Coming up we'll have a look at what's coming up on g-m-a.

Plus--imagine




You Might Like


Tweets about this

Cammayyyyy

CamBam✨ #umes does hawk plaza allow pets? 15 hours ago

CBDCatalinaAZ

Your CBD Store Catalina AZ We are very proud & honored to have @usacbdexpo acknowledge our SunMedCBD Pet Tinctures as Best in the Industry 202… https://t.co/gzoFqywYha 21 hours ago

HealthCare_Pets

Healthcare for Pets Rain and other pets at the @BaywaterAnimal in #Cambridge, #Maryland are looking for forever homes! 🐾 . . . .… https://t.co/V64SuFOQZs 3 days ago

plaza_sunset

Sunset Plaza Apartments Jackson Thinking about adopting a pet? Here's what you need to know about bringing it to an apartment. #pets #apartments… https://t.co/pwqv0bTqKV 3 days ago

mopifilms

tina has not seen tatb2 @carriesjedi name: skylar age: 19 sexuality: bi relationship status: single likes: sw, asoiaf, aubrey plaza, women,… https://t.co/m9pToX2khe 4 days ago

HealthCare_Pets

Healthcare for Pets Max at the @BaywaterAnimal in #Cambridge, #Maryland is looking for a forever home! 🐾 . . . . #CambridgeDog… https://t.co/6cfho7IG2t 4 days ago

RPingor_Retired

Ron Pingor RT @tamuvetmed: This morning, Dr. Frank Cerfogli with the #TAMU #CVM Veterinary Emergency Team visited KBTX to demonstrate setting up an em… 6 days ago

svpetproject

🐶 SV Pet Project 🐱 Find out about our upcoming events, adoptable pets, Pup Plaza happenings and more in our latest newsletter!… https://t.co/C4IXygoMnV 1 week ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.