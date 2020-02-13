Pets on the Plaza - Tom Tom

In, searching for their forever homes.

Today -- we meet tom tom.

Here's 47abc's leanne guyette.

These chubby little cheeks belong to tom tom!

This 11-month-old domestic short hair has beautiful markings.

His legs and belly are mostly white -- while his back and face have large black and gray tabby stripped patches.

You'd think with cheeks like that -- tom tom would be a big guy -- but he is sort of out of proportion.

He has a large tail and paws -- but not a big belly.

Tom tom is young -- and may still grow into his figure.

This sweet sweet boy likes to rub his adorable pink nose on just about everything -- people -- cameras -- its all the same to him!

Tom tom is very friendly -- and spent most of his visit making his way around to the nearest person for attention.

He purrs like a champ too purring one meeting with tom tom -- and he'll surely pull on your heart stings.

He looks up with his big yellow green eyes -- and adorable cheeks and just draws you in.

His super soft fluffy fur definitely helps too.

Tom tom is all about the cuddle -- happy to be held or just hang out on the couch -- as long as he is being pet.

Can you find room in your heart for tom tom?

For 47abc -- i'm leanne guyette.

Tom tom is available for adoption through the worcester county humane society.

He has already be fixed and microchipped.

He will be up to date on his shots before he heads out to his forever home.

Tom tom's adoption fee is fifty dollars.

For more information about how you can adopt tom tom -- contact the worcester county humane society at 410-213-01-46.

Coming up we'll have a look at what's coming up on g-m-a.

Plus--imagine