Fatal deputy involved shooting

C1 3 man and deputies.

State police say that man was shot and killed.

Abc 36's fadia patterson is live in the studio to tell us how it all started.

(anderson shoot)-(mon)-7 state troopers say it all started when 45-year-old frederick ratliff used his car to push a utility task vehicle out of the road at an intersection and drove back to his home.

Troopers say when deputies arrived... they were told it was ratliff who pushed the u-t-v with his car.

Deputies say they could also hear gunfire coming from the direction of ratliff's house.

They say ratliff was shooting around his neighbor's property.

When deputies arrived at the home... they say ratliff shot at one of their cruisers.

The deputies shot back at him... wounding him.

Ratliff was airlifted to u-k... where he was pronounced dead.

Troopers say no one else was hurt.

Neighbors say they've had to call the fire department and the sheriff before for problems with ratliff.

Nicole hagan owns the property that was shot at: "i dont.know what i'm gonna do.

I m thankful that my husband my animals and my daughter are okay..but i worked my butt off getting this house built and now its destroyed .

He even shot up the old house."

That homeowner says her family just moved into their new house a few weeks ago.

Reporting live in the studio... fadia patterson... abc 36 news.

###




