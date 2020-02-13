Housing Prices Keeping People in Rentals

Un- affordable housing prices - keeping some people in rentals - rather than a place they hope to own.

((jennifer)) wednesday - the national realtors association said home sales jumped up five point five percent last month.

But - experts say in last five years - home values have risen by 40 percent - while people's income - has only gone up 12 percent.

Home prices are up - and it's leaving potential buyers - feeling left out.

Lawrence yun - national assoc of realtors, chief economist "so this great mismatch by home price growth and income growth is bringing additional challenges to people who are renting and wanting to convert into ownership."

((jennifer)) but affordability isn't the only factor ... especially among millenials..

Many of whom say lifestyle is driving their decision to rent rather than own.

Some say it gives them an option to live in areas - where they c ouldn't be able to afford buying a house.

