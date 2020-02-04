Global  

IOWA DEM PARTY CHAIRMAN RESIGNS

Party chairman troy price resigns?

More than a week after the state's chaotic caucuses.... price called the delays in reporting results "unacceptable "..... he called an emergency meeting to elect his replacement on saturday.... and the centers for disease



Iowa Democratic Party chairman resigns after caucus chaos

WASHINGTON (AP) — The chairman of the Iowa Democratic Party resigned Wednesday after a disastrous...
Seattle Times - Published Also reported by •NewsyPoliticoFOXNews.comRIA Nov.


Iowa Dem chair: Delayed results unacceptable

The Iowa Democratic party began releasing caucus results Tuesday afternoon, a day after technical...
USATODAY.com - Published Also reported by •Politico



feochadn

feochadn RT @ZachMontellaro: NEW: Troy Price, the chair of the Iowa Democratic Party, has submitted his resignation letter. It'll be effective as of… 6 seconds ago

lablover6002

Vicky RT @NeverCrats: Iowa Democratic Party chairman resigns No match for #TRUMP 💪🏽 https://t.co/dgxM2f8B8V 54 seconds ago

edmgail1944

[email protected] RT @SaraCarterDC: Iowa Democratic Party Chairman Troy Price Resigns - Sara A. Carter https://t.co/4fxJ8iXwoA 2 minutes ago

rozen_madden

fried on poppers RT @danielmarans: Left-wing Bernie supporters have been the most vocal critics of outgoing Iowa Democratic Party Chairman Troy Price's soci… 3 minutes ago

4danlopez

Daniel Lopez Iowa Democratic Party chairman resigns in wake of caucus chaos https://t.co/QZ8lV3s6lx 4 minutes ago

NeverCrats

TheConservative ☘️ 🇺🇸 Iowa Democratic Party chairman resigns No match for #TRUMP 💪🏽 https://t.co/dgxM2f8B8V 4 minutes ago

MatthewAlterio

Matthew Alterio RT @business: BREAKING: The chairman of the Iowa Democratic Party resigned Wednesday after overseeing a botched presidential caucus that le… 6 minutes ago

B566Linda

LindaB566 ⭐️⭐️⭐️ 🎚 RT @pwrfulwomantoo: Go figure the start-up company that created & designed the app which malfunctioned during the IOWA Caucus has ties to t… 7 minutes ago


Iowa Democratic Party Chairman Resigns After Caucus Chaos [Video]Iowa Democratic Party Chairman Resigns After Caucus Chaos

Numerous problems and delays from the Iowa caucuses proved to be too much for the Iowa Democratic Party chairman to stay in his position.

Credit: WHO     Duration: 02:24Published

After Iowa's caucus cataclysm, Dem Party chair falls on metaphorical sword [Video]After Iowa's caucus cataclysm, Dem Party chair falls on metaphorical sword

CNN reports the chairman of the Iowa Democratic Party resigned on Wednesday.

Credit: Rumble     Duration: 00:37Published

