IOWA DEM PARTY CHAIRMAN RESIGNS

More than a week after the state's chaotic caucuses.... price called the delays in reporting results "unacceptable "..... he called an emergency meeting to elect his replacement on saturday.... and the centers for disease

WASHINGTON (AP) — The chairman of the Iowa Democratic Party resigned Wednesday after a disastrous...

LindaB566 ⭐️⭐️⭐️ 🎚 RT @pwrfulwomantoo : Go figure the start-up company that created & designed the app which malfunctioned during the IOWA Caucus has ties to t… 7 minutes ago

Matthew Alterio RT @business : BREAKING: The chairman of the Iowa Democratic Party resigned Wednesday after overseeing a botched presidential caucus that le… 6 minutes ago

fried on poppers RT @danielmarans : Left-wing Bernie supporters have been the most vocal critics of outgoing Iowa Democratic Party Chairman Troy Price's soci… 3 minutes ago

feochadn RT @ZachMontellaro : NEW: Troy Price, the chair of the Iowa Democratic Party, has submitted his resignation letter. It'll be effective as of… 6 seconds ago