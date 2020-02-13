Global  

Presidential candidates in Chattanooga

Video Credit: WDEF CBS Chattanooga, TN - Published < > Embed
Having a presidential contender make a stop here doesn't happen too often.

But when it does, it's usually during the primaries.

We have more in our political news.

Democratic primary contender mike bloomberg lured in a crowd as he stopped in chattanooga on wednesday.

Hamilton county democratic chair khristy wilkinson explains that while she would love more candidates to stop by, it might be the only presidential race action we'll see locally this year.

Hamilton county democratic chair khristy wilkinson: "i don't think that many candidates have the kind of financial means that mike bloomberg has for self-funding a campaign and paying organizers in multiple cities across tennessee and traveling here.

It costs a lot of money."

The visit she calls unprecedented.

But it's similar to bernie sanders opening a field office last presidential election.

Wilkinson says he was the first democratic presidential candidate to open a field office in chattanooga during the primaries in a really long time.

Hamilton county democratic chair khristy wilkinson: "that was sort of unprecedented that he had paid staff here.

Exciting and here we are four years later with a number of actually democratic candidates in the field with paid staff here on the ground.

Warren's campaign has paid staff.

Bloomberg's campaign has paid staff."

Bloomberg's visit is not the first time primary candidates have visited the scenic city.

Chattanooga did welcome some in the last election.

Political strategist and podcast host weston wamp: "marco rubio passed through chattanooga in 2016.

If i'm not mistaking ted cruz might have come here as well.

Several candidates in that big republican primary which in a lot of ways is similar to this democratic primary."

When it comes to the general election, political strategist and podcast host weston wamp says we don't see presidential candidates because for at least 20 years tennessee has not been a state up for grabs.

March 3rd, super tuesday, is the presidential primary election day for tennessee, alabama and north carolina.




