Dr. Hayhoe Discusses Texas Climate Change

Terri this week president donald trump signed an executive order attempting to restore the coal industry and overturn president obama's previous climate protection act that put limits on emissions from u-s businesses... but a local climate scientist and professor at texas tech who worked with obama while he was in office on climate change says this order wouldn't be good for texas..

Klbk's courtney fromm sat down with her and has more... we care about the change in climate because we've seen the impacts right here dr. katharine hayhoe, a climate scientist and professor at texas tech says we need to focus on our climate change closer to home ... we see things happening in texas and we see a lot of things happening across our region and a lot of that has nothing to do with what is going on on the federal level dr. hayhoe says trump's attempts to re-vamp the coal industry is backwards thinking for texas... one of the biggest increases we are looking at right now is the increased emphasize on coal industry here in texas we have a huge potiential for growth in the energy economy and going backwards to coal is kinda like trying to stop the production of the model t 4 and go back to horses.

It just doesn't make sense for us she says the future for texas is clean energy... we are all for the new clean energy economy, it brings us local jobs and strengthens our economy here in texas the wind energy sector already employs nearly 30,000 people and she says this industry is only growing in texas... our wind and our solar industry are booming, we get over 12 percent of our energy from win already georgetown, about an hour north of austin is going 100% renewable to save money dr. hayhoe says the changes are noticable across the west plains... something is different today, we aren't seeing the same conditions we saw 20,30,50 years ago terri dr. hayhoe was recently named one of the top 50 world's greatest leaders by fortune magazine for her ability to bring the idea of climate change to new audiences...