U.P. Hockey players shine in NHL and other leagues

Of sportsmanship.

Calvin-carrying on the theme of student athletes tonight, we head over to those in college hockey.when those athletes are given the chance to step up to the pros, well, you'd better believe they step up.former michigan tech husky blake pietila had an assist tuesday for the new jersey devils.tanner kero also had an assist and a goal for the blackhawks last night.also shining last night was former nmu wildcat dominik shine who picked up his first pro point with the grand rapids griffins, the ahl affiliate of the detroit red wings.and in other news, michigan tech senior defenseman chris leibinger signed a standard echl contract with the quad city mallards.the mallards are the echl affiliate of the minnesota wild.

