All-star games to tip off at Patrick Henry High School

Course, there's plenty of basketball action to be excited about this weekend, with the final four out in phoenix.

But closer to home, the western virginia basketball officials all-star games are set to tip off this sunday at patrick henry high school.

The girls game tips off at 2pm, and the boys will play shortly thereafter.

And the games will give our local seniors one more chance to show off their skills.

Andre levisy: "a senior always wants to play one last game.

It also gives them the opportunity if they are uncommitted to a college-- we've actually had some college coaches want to come in and scout for this game.

It gives them an opportunity to show off their talent among players that are of similar talent.

We feel as though it is extremely important for a senior, not only to have the opportunity to win a scholarship, but to also play in front of a college coach, that may give him (or her) a




