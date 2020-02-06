Unity West 5K Run/Walk

Making pizza is >>matt: the - marathon will be here before you know it.

If you're looking for a way to get yourself race day ready, head down to kelowna.

>>heather: race coordinator melissa reedy and two race participants, - -.

We are so excited you are here.

I'm sorry i had to beat you and our little race.

Melissa, we've got a fun race planned in a couple weeks.

>> friday, april 7.

>>heather: what led to unity hosting this 5k?

>> we want to raise money to get new playground equipment.

We have a playground that's been out there since the school was built.

We have kids that like exercise.

It goes along with our wellness program in the school.

>>heather: i know how involved everyone is there.

This is a great time to get involved and participate in something fun.

You two have been training.

>>matt: i can tell by your headbands.

>>heather: what have you been doing to get ready?

>> running miles at school.

>>heather: and there's a track and you get points, how does that work?

[indiscernible] >>matt: so they are encouraging you to do more running.

Do you like running?

Normally i only when when something's running after me.

>>heather: i hear you have been doing planks to strengthen that core for your running.

Can you do a good plank?

For how long?

>> my highest is 11 minutes and 45 seconds.

>>matt: i'm taking her on right now.

Let's do this.

You get down here.

I'm going to come next to you.

Let the moms do the talking.

I've got to do this?

This will be harder than i thought.

>>heather: and the race is april 7.

You've got great hardware for people who participate.

What kind of awards are you giving out?

>> we have an award for youth boy and girl and for walkers.

>>heather: you can run or walk and you can make it as competitive as you want.

>> true.

>>heather: family-friendly.

I wanted to mention their shirts have a fun design on them.

Where all of the kids got to submit artwork for this year's t-shirt.

We had a third grader when the t-shirt design.

Wearing the shirt design by the third grader.

>>heather: matt has succumbed to the plank.

>>matt: now you are showing off.

I will try again.

>>heather: how can people sign up?

>> contact unity west.

I can give you a link to the sign-up.

>>heather: i wanted to mention, with a race like this.

You will need lots of help.

So we are putting the call out for volunteers.

Matt's going to need a headband in a minute.

Is there a deadline to sign up?

>> you can sign up until april 5 but you can come out race day and sign up as well.

>>heather: this is great to get you ready for the marathon