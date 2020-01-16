Lawmakers say no to medicaid expansion in Missouri

Four... no medicaid expansion for missouri -- after lawmakers voted down a bill that would have let more people get it.

Kspr's sheena elzie shows you what one group says that means for the most vulnerable, and why the majority of lawmakers disagreed.

Nats - they've been protesting so people on medicaid can stay on it, but now they're worried it'll be harder for people to get on medicaid in the first place.

:14 - :20 31:04 "i think it's really going to be hard for people with disabilities and seniors, that are in that gap."

Advocates with scil, a center that helps people with disabilities, says the decision lawmakers made yesterday leaves many of them stuck --not eligible for medicaid and not making enough money to buy any other health insurance.

Karen - 32:00 "there are folks in the gap that don't have anywhere to go, they don't have anywhere to turn and they need health care, and we're turning our backs on them because we're looking at it as a dollars and cents perspective."

Lawmakers decided not to expand medicaid --something that would have made more people eligible to use it.

Eric - 27:24 "we can't afford to do this."

Former state representative eric burlison says he's turned it down before because of increased cost to taxpayers if more people were on medicaid.

1:05 - 1:15 26:25 "we're going to have more people that care nothing about the cost of what they're utilizing because someone else is paying the bill, but if people take some ownership in their health care costs, that's when we'll see a radical shift in health care."

1:22 - 1:30 4:15 "but advocates here say they're hoping this won't be the last time lawmakers discuss this and they say they're going to continue to fight for medicaid.

In springfield, sheena elzie, kspr news."

Medicaid expansion is getting mixed decisions in surrounding states.

Lawmakers in arkansas have approved expanding medicaid.

Lawmakers in kansas did too, but the governor there vetoed the