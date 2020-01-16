Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > Lawmakers say no to medicaid expansion in Missouri

Lawmakers say no to medicaid expansion in Missouri

Video Credit: KSPR - Published < > Embed
Lawmakers say no to medicaid expansion in MissouriKSPR's Sheena Elzie reports on the debate over medicaid spending.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Lawmakers say no to medicaid expansion in Missouri

Four... no medicaid expansion for missouri -- after lawmakers voted down a bill that would have let more people get it.

Kspr's sheena elzie shows you what one group says that means for the most vulnerable, and why the majority of lawmakers disagreed.

Nats - they've been protesting so people on medicaid can stay on it, but now they're worried it'll be harder for people to get on medicaid in the first place.

:14 - :20 31:04 "i think it's really going to be hard for people with disabilities and seniors, that are in that gap."

Advocates with scil, a center that helps people with disabilities, says the decision lawmakers made yesterday leaves many of them stuck --not eligible for medicaid and not making enough money to buy any other health insurance.

Karen - 32:00 "there are folks in the gap that don't have anywhere to go, they don't have anywhere to turn and they need health care, and we're turning our backs on them because we're looking at it as a dollars and cents perspective."

Lawmakers decided not to expand medicaid --something that would have made more people eligible to use it.

Eric - 27:24 "we can't afford to do this."

Former state representative eric burlison says he's turned it down before because of increased cost to taxpayers if more people were on medicaid.

1:05 - 1:15 26:25 "we're going to have more people that care nothing about the cost of what they're utilizing because someone else is paying the bill, but if people take some ownership in their health care costs, that's when we'll see a radical shift in health care."

1:22 - 1:30 4:15 "but advocates here say they're hoping this won't be the last time lawmakers discuss this and they say they're going to continue to fight for medicaid.

In springfield, sheena elzie, kspr news."

Medicaid expansion is getting mixed decisions in surrounding states.

Lawmakers in arkansas have approved expanding medicaid.

Lawmakers in kansas did too, but the governor there vetoed the




You Might Like


Tweets about this

ngoth

Nancy Goth RT @DemGovs: .@MikeParson refuses to find a path to Medicaid expansion. Missourians’ lives are on the line. What is the answer, Governor?… 4 days ago

DemGovs

Democratic Governors .@MikeParson refuses to find a path to Medicaid expansion. Missourians’ lives are on the line. What is the answer… https://t.co/EIA4DwJaZA 4 days ago

kolr10kozl

KOLR10 KOZL Missouri’s budget director says Medicaid expansion will not be apart of a state presentation tomorrow, Feb. 10. https://t.co/lWnI2Hs2Cv 5 days ago

kolr10kozl

KOLR10 KOZL Missouri's Medicaid director will present his budget tomorrow and some lawmakers say the healthcare of tens of thou… https://t.co/TJSoO5nHYf 5 days ago


Recent related videos from verified sources

Legislators Continue Meetings [Video]Legislators Continue Meetings

Discussion about Mississippi state taxes and spending continue between state lawmakers, but the two sides don't exactly see eye to eye. During meetings in Jackson, a group made up mostly of republicans..

Credit: WXXVDT2Published

Failure to expand Medicaid means health of Tennesseans is suffering [Video]Failure to expand Medicaid means health of Tennesseans is suffering

Tennessee is one of 14 states where lawmakers have not approved any kind of plan to expand Medicaid coverage to residents. New research suggests failure to expand that coverage is having detrimental..

Credit: NewsChannel 5 Nashville     Duration: 02:03Published

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.