Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > How to Enjoy Valentine's Day Without Ruining Your Diet

How to Enjoy Valentine's Day Without Ruining Your Diet

Video Credit: Wibbitz Studio - Duration: 01:27s - Published < > Embed
How to Enjoy Valentine's Day Without Ruining Your Diet

How to Enjoy Valentine's Day Without Ruining Your Diet

How to Enjoy Valentine's Day Without Ruining Your Diet Valentine's Day is here.

Many people are hoping to stick to their diets and New Year's resolutions during the traditionally unhealthy holiday.

Here are some healthy options for some typically unhealthy foods.

Chocolate There are plenty of sugar-free dark chocolates that work for keto dieters, vegans and diabetics.

Cupcakes A range of vegan and gluten-free cupcakes are now available.

Cookies Vegan and gluten-free cookies are also becoming a popular trend.

Chocolate-Dipped Fruit Fruit dipped in dark chocolate is an option for paleo and keto dieters.

Meat and Nuts A variety of meat and nuts are approved for the keto and paleo diet.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

_miaadelaide

mia I want to make jace a delicious Valentine’s Day meal but I also want to sit down and enjoy it without the dogs ruin… https://t.co/fCOMwAx9OZ 3 days ago


Recent related videos from verified sources

Puck Personality: What is love? [Video]Puck Personality: What is love?

On this Valentine's Day weekend, watch how deep your favorite NHL players go with this very timely question

Credit: NHL     Duration: 02:46Published

How To Show Your Love Without Spending Any Money [Video]How To Show Your Love Without Spending Any Money

Finding the perfect Valentine's day gift can be a hassel, but you don't have to go broke to show someone you love them.

Credit: HuffPost Canada     Duration: 01:13Published

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.