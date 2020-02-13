Comets goalie Bachman heading to Sweden on loan from Canucks

1,000 points club.

Big news out of the vancouver canucks - utica comets organizations today as gogoaltender richard bachman is leaving to head overseas...at least for now.

The comets announced today that the canucks have loaned the veteran netminder to i-k oskarshamn of the s- h-l in sweden.

With the loan - he is still eligible to be recalled backck to the canucks or comets if need be.

The 32-year-old denver native has only appeared in three games with the comets this year - with michael dipietro and zane mcintyre shouldering the most of the load in goal.

He has a 1-1-1 record this season.

Comets general manager said that the move is to create an opportunity for him to be able to see more game action and that he's been an exceptional play and leader during his time with the organization.

Bachman's 105 appearances and 49 career wins with the