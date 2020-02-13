Shell. Click. Carnage. Dirt.

She's a perfect killer... but her shell crumbles.

Scarlett johansson burns the silver screen.

Plus... some ballet to look forward to... some community theatre to see before its gone... and a lot for your boots to do this weekend!

Joe sherwood has it all for us in tonight's entertainment thursday!

(scarlett johansson) "i'm going in..."

(joe sherwood) scarlett johansson stars in "ghost in the shell."

Saved from a horrible crash, she's been robotically enhanced to become a perfect solider in the war on crime.

She thought they saved her life, but really, they stole it and she goes rogue to preserve her past.

It's rated pg-13 and runs not quite two hours.

Behold the effects and the alamo drafthouse, either cinemark, or premiere.

(announcer) "3...2...1..."

Ballet lubbock presents "click."

It's an all original production, including the music and choreography.

It's next weekend, friday and saturday nights only at the civic center theater.

Tickets range from $20 to $50 through select-a-seat.

(melissa miller) "your son has difigured my son, come back at five and have a look at his teeth."

(her husband) "temporarily difigured..."

The lubbock community theatre continues its run of "god of carnage."

It's the story about two sets of parents who meet to discuss a fight between their two young boys.

The show runs for this and next weekend, friday and saturday nights at 7:30 p.m.

And sunday matinees at 2:00.

Tickets are $22 for adults and around $17 for students and seniors.

Get them through the theatre's website.

Don't forget the abc pro rodeo this weekend.

It's at the coliseum at 7:30, friday and saturday night, plus a 1:30 matinee saturday.

It's the 75th year for the rodeo and it benefits the boys and girls club.

Grab your tickets at the door or through select-a-seat from around $10 to $20.

And yeah, garth.

You might be able to find a ticket around to the four other shows this weekend.

That's a look at what's happening in the hub city, i'm joe sherwood.

Lauren your health cast is next.

Why