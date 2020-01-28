Global  

Indian Idol

Indian IdolICC singers and musicians are showing off their talents in Indian Idol.
Indian Idol

Up those are singers and musicians at itawamba community college... they're showing off their talents in the first round of "indian idol."... it's a a campus wide talent show that encourages students to sing for their classmates, and a panel of judges, which includes our allie martin... they're judged on vocal ability, showmanship, star quality and audience engagement... "we really look at this as a chance to not only engage the students but engage the community with the college because it's open for everybody so it's just a great opportunity for students to get to know other students on campus , and for the community to mingle with students on campus."

Indian idol runs through april 19th..admission is free, and it's open to the public... hold :05



