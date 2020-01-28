Up those are singers and musicians at itawamba community college... they're showing off their talents in the first round of "indian idol."... it's a a campus wide talent show that encourages students to sing for their classmates, and a panel of judges, which includes our allie martin... they're judged on vocal ability, showmanship, star quality and audience engagement... "we really look at this as a chance to not only engage the students but engage the community with the college because it's open for everybody so it's just a great opportunity for students to get to know other students on campus , and for the community to mingle with students on campus."

Indian idol runs through april 19th..admission is free, and it's open to the public... hold :05