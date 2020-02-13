Global  

Marijuana and Schools

Marijuana and Schools
Marijuana and Schools

((nate)) medical and recreational marijuana have something in common at arkansas public schools.

The senate education committee has advanced a bill that would allow districts to ban students from the classroom and school activities -- if they're impared by any form of marijuana.

The legislation was orignally written to only ban students who tested positive for recreational weed... but was amended before it was advanced by the committee ### ((marissa)) president trump recently




