Hoseman Speaks

Mississippi's Secretary of State says his office is moving ahead with a better system for voters.
Secretary of state says his office is moving ahead with a better system for voters, despite recent state budget cuts.

Secretary of state delbert hosemann says the recently passed election code reform package will help make statewide elections more efficient and will also make it easier for voters to cast their ballots.

"it will train our poll workers , stagger election commissioners, change the criminal penalties, all nuts and bolts of running an election and it's something i've been working on for eight years, most people know i started with voter id, and making penalties stronger for people who cheat and now really revising the election code, which passed and will be signed by the governor."

Voters have until noon saturday to register to vote in may's municipal primaries... first




