Chancellor at U of A Responds to SB724

((nate)) shortly after the ammendment cleared the house... chancellor joseph steinmetz -- from the university of arkansas -- provided knwa with a statement.

It reads -- in part -- "while we have consistently asked to keep all of our campus facilities exempt... we are glad to have the carve outs for our child care and athletic facilities provided through s-b-7-24... and are thankful for all the legislators who voted in favor of this important bill."

### ((marissa)) a gentry