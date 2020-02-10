Global  

Former Federal Judge Found Safe After Missing

Good evening, i'm tanner jubenville.

And i'm amy simpson, thanks for joining us tonight.

Former federal judge edwin kosik was found safe and sound tonight in the scranton area after missing for nearly two days.

As valerie tysanner from our sister station in wilkes barre tells us, it was a happy ending to a search that police say could have gone a very different way.

Missing for nearly 48 hours... 92 year old former federal judge edwin kosik, has been found.

Martin pane it appears to have been two young men walking up in that area federal officials say two dunmore teenagers, joe delvechio jr and alec yanisko - were out for a walk, when they stumbled upon kosik's gray acura - parked behind the holiday inn, off dunmore's tigue street, on an access road, leading to the woods.

Martin pane they looked inside found a wallet not a typical wallet but he had some sort of id treating it like a crime scene... police and the dunmore k9 began to search.

A short while later the judge was found, lying face down, about 100 yards from his car... officials say he was conscious, and coherent.

Martin pane he's just a tough man who fought in the world war two at the bulge he's one tough cookie i'll tell you that.

Judge kosik taken to a scranton hospital- and police grateful... the search ended on a high note.

Police had said before that the judge was taking medication for memory



