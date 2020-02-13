"we're laying the groundwork for the groundbreaking work we've done to be even stronger.

"(paul finebaum) "if i wouthk you're playing an april fool's joke on me with this story because it is that ridiculous."

The debate over arkansas's concealed carry law -- continues to spill into thenational discourse.

This as lawmakers are now one step away from a crucial change.

Thanks for joining us at ten, i'm ashley ketz.

As it's written -- the new law allows certain gun owners to bring weapons into college sporting events -- like hogs games.

Kark 4's drew petrimoulx brings us the latest on the fight to fix that -- in what some say is essentially a fight between the nra -- and the sec.

(st.

Rep.

Justin gonzales / (r) okalona) "colleagues, i think we've he."lawmakers bad acknowledged they were put into a tough spot thursday -- voting on a fix to a new state law that's drawn increasing scrutiny in national media.(paul finebaum / espn college football commentator) "if you went to a harvard think tank and said 'come up with a scenario that would be the worst possible outcome of any legislation in the country relating to sports', this would be it."

The bill adds new exemptions to the concealed carry law -- signed by governor asa hutchinson last week.

The headliner -- allowing stadiums to keep people from bringing weapons into things like college football games.

(st.

Rep.

Clarke tucker / (d) little rock) "we have to close ofth pce that the resul oth llwe roh.

This bill pitted gun rights activists -- including the nra -- against organizations like the sun belt confefrence and the sec.

(bret bielema, arkansas head football coach) "they at"some supporters of the new lawlike it exactly as it's written.

But even original sponsor charlie collins -- believes the changes are necessary.

(st.

Rep.

Charlie collins / fayetteville) "the bottom wi senate bill 724 is making an outstanding law even better."

Also receiving exemptions through this bill -- teaching hospitals like uams, and daycares -- which were not specifically mentioned in the original bill.

(st.

Rep.

Vivian flowers ) neblf) "i've g with this and some democrats who opposed expanding concealed carry the considered holding to their principles -- and saying no to the new exemptions.

(st.

Rep.

Vivian flowers / pi bluff) "should i d t responsible thing and make wh tnkisa bad bill better?"

Collins knows he and other concealed carry supporters have been taking heat in arkansas -- and beyond -- (st.

Rep.

Charlie collins fayettevil) "sole have call isth guns galore law.

Others have called me 'ammosexual'" (chamber laughs)there's still disagreement about whether the new gun rights law goes too far -- but the legislature is one step away from making sure this fight -- stays out of college football season.

The state senate will need to vot on this bill cemore before it reaches the governor's desk.

Tonight the university of arkansas chancellor saying in response to the vote -- while we have consistently asked okeep all of our campus facilities exempt, we are glad to have the carve outs for our l care and athletic facilities provided through sb724 and are thankful for all the legislators who voted in favor of this important bill.

We'll