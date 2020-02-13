Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > Arkansas Hawks Beat the Atlanta Celtics in Real Deal

Arkansas Hawks Beat the Atlanta Celtics in Real Deal

Video Credit: KNWA - Published < > Embed
Arkansas Hawks Beat the Atlanta Celtics in Real DealArkansas Hawks Beat the Atlanta Celtics in Real Deal
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Arkansas Hawks Beat the Atlanta Celtics in Real Deal

Is taking place all over central arkansas this weekend... and it feautres one team that has all 5 starters committed to the play for the razorbacks... today the arkansas hawks took on the atlanta celtics... gotta love having so much arkansas talent and they all are choosing to stay in state... and these guys can ball... second half...justice hill...to isaiah joe who has range...56-32 hawks.... here's the fastest 40 minutes...justice hill the lob to ethan henderson for the alley-oop hawks win this one 89-61... also at the real deal is zion williamson... no relation to hog great corliss... but this williamson is widely considered to be the best high school player since lebron james... and last night against the arkansas wings he put on a show...williamson had 47 points... ((drew)) ((alex)) ((alex))




You Might Like


Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.