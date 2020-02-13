Arkansas Hawks Beat the Atlanta Celtics in Real Deal 1 day ago < > Embed Video Credit: KNWA - Published Arkansas Hawks Beat the Atlanta Celtics in Real Deal Arkansas Hawks Beat the Atlanta Celtics in Real Deal 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend Arkansas Hawks Beat the Atlanta Celtics in Real Deal Is taking place all over central arkansas this weekend... and it feautres one team that has all 5 starters committed to the play for the razorbacks... today the arkansas hawks took on the atlanta celtics... gotta love having so much arkansas talent and they all are choosing to stay in state... and these guys can ball... second half...justice hill...to isaiah joe who has range...56-32 hawks.... here's the fastest 40 minutes...justice hill the lob to ethan henderson for the alley-oop hawks win this one 89-61... also at the real deal is zion williamson... no relation to hog great corliss... but this williamson is widely considered to be the best high school player since lebron james... and last night against the arkansas wings he put on a show...williamson had 47 points... ((drew)) ((alex)) ((alex))





You Might Like

Tweets about this