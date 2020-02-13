Global  

College Softball: Western New Mexico vs Midwestern State - A

College Softball: Western New Mexico vs Midwestern State - April 1, 2017
Looking for their first three game sweep of the season against the western new mexico mustangs today at mustangs park....a lot of mustangs!

Mustangs down 1-0 in the bottom of the second...----2 on base for lauren lindgren....she knocks this one out of the park....a 2 run home run gets the bats going for the msu mustangs....top of the 3rd...---erin knox ends the inning with a k...bot of the 3rd...---misty muniz keeps things going....hit to right field brings home taylor mordecai....puts the mustangs up 4-1the mustangs score 8 unanswered runs to get their first three-game series sweep of the season with an 8-1 win over western new




