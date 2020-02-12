Ford Recall

If you drive a ford f-250, some recall information you'll need to know.ford is recalling thousands of the new pick-up trucks..

Because they can roll away even when they're parked.mattthe recall affects 53-thousand 2017 model f-250 trucks.they were built at a plant in kentucky, and sold in north america from october 2015 through this past thursday.ford is urging owners of the affected trucks to use the parking brake to make sure the vehicles don't move when parked.dealers will fix the trucks for free..

But don't have the necessary parts yet.

Ford says it's not aware of any accidents or injuries related to the issue.