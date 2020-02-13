Vandals Caught on Cam

Megan the east west cafe in burlington has been hit with vandalism... and police are asking for your help to find out who did it.

Take a look at this video.

Police say a bystander took it of the vandals, while they were spray painting words and images on the cafe.

They say it happened wednesday night around 11 oclock.

If you recognize the people in this video...contact burlington police at the number on your screen.