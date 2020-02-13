Ellie Bartoli All Star

((robin))this years high school basketball season was full of amazing moments featuring thousand point scorers, cinderella teams and even a state champion.but it was a moment that happened last night at the 48th annual george p moses wyoming valley conference all star classic that teaches us what high school sports is really all about.all star games are meant to give the best seniors in the area one last time to shine on the court.

But sometimes...(nat pop)there's one player who shines brighter than the rest.

<<ellie bartoli -- pittston all star, 12 pts.>> "what was it like being out there with all those girls?

It feels great it was amazing, i love being out there playing with them."late in the fourth quarter...pittston area head coach kathy healey subbed in ellie bartoli.<<kathy healey -- pittston head coach>>"when she got in there she was nervous, she was nervous before the game but just to go out there with all her friends, it's just an awesome experience and a good life lesson for everybody that everybody should be included in everything."ellie has down syndrome and acted as pittston team manager all season -- she played in one game for the patriots this year and made such an impression...she was named an all-star.<<kathy healey -- pittston head coach>> "she has a heart of gold, she loves the sport of basketball, she's been playing it since she's three years old and to get her out here in an all star game, the committee was nice enough to come to me and say hey we want her, i was going to ask them but they came to me and said we want her to play."and she sure lived up to her all star status --- during her first touch on the ball she dribbled down the court and scored...she then followed it up with a few more baskets to finish with a team high 12 points.<<ellie bartoli -- pittston all star, 12 pts.>>"i think you were the leading scorer?

I think i was."to top it off...ellie also received a sportsmanship award....her mother eileen says the recognition means the world to both her and to ellie.

<<eileen bartoli -- ellie's mom>>"these girls, this community, her coach, her team, all the girls that she played with are amazing and all i can say is thank you, they are wonderful people and we live in an amazing community and i can't say enough about this night and what they've done for her and for everybody."<<ellie bartoli -- pittston all star, 12 pts.>> "it makes me feel so good, i love being