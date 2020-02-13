LaKeith Stanfield and Lil Rel Talk ‘The Photograph,’ Love, and Much More.

Complex News' Speedy Morman sat down with stars of the new movie LaKeith Stanfield and Lil Rel after a special screening of their new film, "The Photograph".

They talked about the themes of the movie, what LaKeith is looking for in the perfect Joker script and Lil Rel game plan for the NBA Celebrity All-Star game in Chicago.