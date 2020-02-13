Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > Is TikTok actually safe to use?

Is TikTok actually safe to use?

Video Credit: In The Know Wibbitz - Duration: 01:18s - Published < > Embed
Is TikTok actually safe to use?

Is TikTok actually safe to use?

Chinese social networking app TikTok has become popular among American users between the ages of 16 and 24.

More than 1.5 billion people use TikTok globally.

It's even popular with celebrities, including Cardi B and the Jonas Brothers.

Cybersecurity experts and lawmakers, however, have expressed concerns over TikTok, .

Which has allegedly censored topics considered sensitive by the Chinese Communist Party.

In January 2020, Check Point Research revealed several security risks that TikTok says it has since addressed.

Those vulnerabilities would have allowed hackers to access accounts, delete videos, upload unauthorized clips and more.

“Such risks enforce the essential need for privacy and data security in the cyber world we live in.

Data breaches are becoming an epidemic".

In November 2019, the U.S. government investigated ByteDance’s acquisition of American social media app Musical.ly, later rebranded as TikTok.

In December 2019, the U.S. Army banned soldiers from using TikTok, citing guidelines the Pentagon rolled out.

TikTok has continuously maintained that it has done its due diligence in following U.S. regulations.

Users should probably treat TikTok with caution like they would with any other social platform
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.