Video Credit: In The Know Wibbitz - Duration: 01:18s - Published

Is TikTok actually safe to use?

Chinese social networking app TikTok has become popular among American users between the ages of 16 and 24.

More than 1.5 billion people use TikTok globally.

It's even popular with celebrities, including Cardi B and the Jonas Brothers.

Cybersecurity experts and lawmakers, however, have expressed concerns over TikTok, .

Which has allegedly censored topics considered sensitive by the Chinese Communist Party.

In January 2020, Check Point Research revealed several security risks that TikTok says it has since addressed.

Those vulnerabilities would have allowed hackers to access accounts, delete videos, upload unauthorized clips and more.

“Such risks enforce the essential need for privacy and data security in the cyber world we live in.

Data breaches are becoming an epidemic".

In November 2019, the U.S. government investigated ByteDance’s acquisition of American social media app Musical.ly, later rebranded as TikTok.

In December 2019, the U.S. Army banned soldiers from using TikTok, citing guidelines the Pentagon rolled out.

TikTok has continuously maintained that it has done its due diligence in following U.S. regulations.

Users should probably treat TikTok with caution like they would with any other social platform