Hartleb: 'Felt like we hit rock bottom'

Illinois.

((bret))illinois baseball's ty weber is the big ten pitcher and freshman of the week.the wisconsin native threw his first complete game in saturday's win over indiana state -- only allowing one run, while striking out seven in a winning effort.the illini swept the sycamores to get back on the right track.they had lost seven of their last eight games coming into the weekend.head coach dan hartleb says it was a much needed series win for a team still trying to find its identity.

Dan hartleb:"knew at the beginning of the year that we would go through some ups and downs.

Felt like we hit rock bottom against michigan state.

Didn't pitch very well, didn't swing the bats very well, made a number of errors.

There were a lot of really good things about indiana state going in and so for us to go out and get our jobs done like that when things have been kind of going south a little bit, i was impressed with the way they handled it and i was impressed with the pitching."

Illinois is back in action tomorrow at sauget taking on missouri -- the tigers already beat the illini 7-6 this season