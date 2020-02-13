Brian Regan Performing at the Walton Arts Center

Regan is making a stop in fayetteville on his summer tour.

Regan will perform at baum walker hall june 15th.

Tickets for the show are just under 60 bucks and go on sale on friday.

Regan was recently on the tonight show with jimmy fallon and announced a two- special deal with netflix -- joining other comedians... like jerry seinfeld... chris rock... and dave chappelle.

### ((marissa))