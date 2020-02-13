Global  

April 3 6 p.m. sports: UNC assistant heading to UNCW

North carolina's basketball team is back in the n-c-a-a tournament championship game... it's the tar heels 11th title game... their opponent gonzaga... is playing in its first.

No more practices for the tar heels... they had 101 this season... now it's 3 hours to game time... and the players... who came so close last year... know what's up for grabs and how precious a win in this game can be.

&lt;> gonzaga has a 3 big interior game... might come down to unc's ability to run..

Game tips off at 9:20..

One of north carolina's assistant coaches will leave phoenix tonight... and be introduced as unc wilmington's new head coach tomorrow... c-b mcgrath is getting the job..

He has been an assitant to roy williams for 18 years... including the last 14 in chapel hill..

Mcgrath played for roy at kansas... he takes over for kevin keates who is now the head coach at n-c state.

Another notable college basketball coaching hire... patrick ewing is georgetowns new head coach... he led the hoyas to the 1984 national title... it's the nba hall of famer's first head coaching job.

And scout.com is reporting ecu freshman deng riak is leaving the pirate program... they quote his high school coach who says riak is transferring... riak started 17 games and averaged 3 points and 5 rebounds per contest.

It's opening day for major league baseball teams... and former dixon high school star rookie davis is part of the cincinnati reds opening day roster..

He took part in the reds annual opening day parade... rookie is scheduled to make his major league debut thursday when he will start against the




