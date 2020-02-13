Global  

High School Boys Basketball: St. Martin vs. Ocean Springs

Whereas most high school sports live and die by the regular season, when it comes to punching a ticket to the playoffs, basketball is a little different.
- whereas most high school sports- live and die by the - regular season, when it comes t- punching a ticket to the- playoffs... - basketball is a little- different.- in basketball... it's all about- seeding... and the district - tournament... is where post-- season fate is determined.- ocean springs hosting the regio- 7 class 6-a tourney, here - on day 2... greyhounds the- 3-seed... taking on 2-seed st.- martin... winner advances to- friday's championship - game, against biloxi.

- scoreless first quarter...- darien wallace bobbing and- weaving his - way into the paint... and puts - second coat on it, with that- floater... greyhounds take an - early 2-nothing lead.

- and this time wallace creating- for others, on the- break... no-look pass into the- corner... and chandler ard is - down and ready to shoot... make- that 5-nothing, in favor of o-s- but the yellowjackets would - respond... just a simple- dribble hand-off, to create - separation... and that's plenty- of- air space, for michael tate...- big shot from the senior, to ge- - - - st.

Martin on the board.- more from wallace, though...- getting to that same- exact spot, in the lane... and- getting the same exact result..- hounds up 7-3... low scoring- first quarter, for both teams.- jackets looking to end the- quarter, on a high note... and- that's a pretty drive, from - andre brunt... only seniors - made field goals in that frame.- greyhounds lead it 8-5, after - one quarter in the books... but- in- the end... yellowjackets get it- done... by the final score, - of 41-34.

