Rush Limbaugh On Buttigieg: 'Loves To Kiss His Husband'

Video Credit: Wochit News - Duration: 00:33s
(CNN) Medal of Freedom winner Rush Limbaugh said Wednesday that Democrats are in a panic because one of their presidential front-runners -- former South Bend, Indiana, Mayor Pete Buttigieg -- is both gay and married to a man.

"They're looking at Mayor Pete, 37-year-old gay guy, mayor of South Bend, loves to kiss his husband on the debate stage.

And they're saying, 'OK, how's this going to look, 37-year-old gay guy kissing his husband on stage next to Mr. Man Donald Trump?
Recent related news from verified sources

Rush Limbaugh can’t stop talking about Pete Buttigieg kissing his husband

Rush Limbaugh has continued his bizarre fascination with Pete Buttigieg’s sexuality, making...
PinkNews - Published Also reported by •Independent


Veteran gay actor George Takei launches scathing attack on ‘homophobe’ Rush Limbaugh over Pete Buttigieg

George Takei did not hold back when criticising right-wing commentator Rush Limbaugh for his anti-gay...
PinkNews - Published


Tweets about this

TheRedBlueWar1

The Red-Blue War RT @jimsciutto: Rush Limbaugh, whom the president just awarded the Medal of Freedom, said the following re Pete Buttigieg on the air: “A ga… 2 minutes ago

sandtats

SandrasForPete🍷🇺🇸🇳🇴🇸🇪🐝 RT @Eugene_Scott: Presidential Medal of Freedom recipient Rush Limbaugh on "Booty-gieg" -- “A gay guy, 37 years old, loves kissing his hus… 2 minutes ago

PoggeB

PoggeB #TakeOutTheTrumpTrash all of it. I'd rather watch two attractive young men kiss than see a nasty old sexist slobber on his trophy wife. Just sayin'.… https://t.co/sL6r9kfwEX 3 minutes ago

starrbowden

Starrpower RT @thehill: "So you’re faced with a dyed-in-the-wool socialist who’s not even a Democrat [and] a gay guy, 37-years-old, loves kissing his… 12 minutes ago

griffithconner1

griffith conner The Point: Rush Limbaugh doesn't think America will elect a man who 'loves to kiss his husband'… https://t.co/4WvgEcvVJf 15 minutes ago

frimanish

Frank Martin RT @TheTweetwit: Rush Limbaugh mocked 2020 Democratic candidate Pete Buttigieg for being openly gay. Limbaugh referred to the former South… 19 minutes ago


