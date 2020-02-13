Rush Limbaugh On Buttigieg: 'Loves To Kiss His Husband'

(CNN) Medal of Freedom winner Rush Limbaugh said Wednesday that Democrats are in a panic because one of their presidential front-runners -- former South Bend, Indiana, Mayor Pete Buttigieg -- is both gay and married to a man.

"They're looking at Mayor Pete, 37-year-old gay guy, mayor of South Bend, loves to kiss his husband on the debate stage.

And they're saying, 'OK, how's this going to look, 37-year-old gay guy kissing his husband on stage next to Mr. Man Donald Trump?