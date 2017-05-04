Global  

the top 5 4/5/17

the top five stories for April 5, 2017
the top 5 4/5/17

Elias: these are the five top stories you need to know about as your start off your monday morning.

Elias: let's get into the top five this morning.... elias: the u-n security council is holding an emergency meeting this morning after a chemical weapons attack killing 58 people , including 11 children, in syria yesterday.

The attack drew swift condemnation from world leaders, including president trump, trump also blamed former president barack obama for "weakness" in failing to respond aggressively after a similar attack in 2013.

Sabrina: in the number two spot this morning... sabrina: republicans in the senate are taking their first steps toward what some are calling the "nuclear option" when it comes to the filibuster blocking the nomination of judge neil gorsuch to the supreme court.

If the vote gets filibustered, majority leader mitch mcconnell can declare the filibuster overridden with a simple majority.

Elias: the third thing you need to know before you walk out the door... elias: lawmakers in the state senate voted 33- to - 17 in favor of a gun reform bill tuesday-- part of that bill would allow children under the age of 14 to use a handgun under adult supervision.

Another piece of the bill would allow firearms in public buildings and create stand your ground provisions.

The bill now goes to the house, where if it passes it will land on the governor's desk.

Sabrina: number four... sabrina: after debating for hours last night, the des moines school board did not come to a decision over changing start times for students in the district.

If the board decides to change start times--- elementary students would start class a half hour earlier--- while middle and high school students would start up to 50 minutes later.

Elias: and finally in the top five... elias: a man is in critical condition after getting into a motorcycle accident late last night in des moines.

The single vehicle crash happened between 9th and 10th on university.

The driver of the motorcycle was transported to mercy medical.

Police are still trying to determine the cause of the crash sabrina: we're back with meterologist taylor kanost... taylor/wx wall (taylor



