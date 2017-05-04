News In A Minute 4-5-17

C1 3 and traffic.

But we want to start with our news in a minute... and fadia patterson who is live with details on a late-night shooting that left a teenager injured.

Police got a call at around 9-30 last night about a teen who had been dropped off at the hospital by a family member.

He was suffering from a single gunshot wound.

He told police he was with a group of people on 6th and shropshire near williams wells brown elementary school when a car drove by and started firing police found several shell casings at the scene and discovered a townhome and a car was also hit.

No one else was injured.

Reporting live in lexington... fadia patterson... abc 36