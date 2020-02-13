1 dead, suspect still at-large in east LV shooting

Global  

One person is dead and a suspect remains at large following a shooting Tuesday night.
Let's get right to shakala alvaranga for more on what we know so far... shakala?

((shakala alvaranga)) >> dave, police say the man was shot here -- near a liquor store on swenson and twain.

We talked to witnesses who say they heard gunshots in the area.

The victim was transported to the hospital where he later died.

Again, police are still searching for the suspect, who shot and killed that man.

No word yet on what led up to the deadly shooting.

However, police have blocked off the side street of palo verde and twain.

We are expecting a briefing from police within the next hour.

((shakala alvaranga)) >>> this is metro's 42nd homicide this year.

Reporting live shakala alvaranga 8 news now.

