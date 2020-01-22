On National Equal Pay Day, local women's groups rally



Recent related videos from verified sources US Men's Soccer Union Supports Increase in Pay for Women US Men's Soccer Union Supports Increase in Pay for Women The U.S. men's national team wants the U.S. Soccer Federation to triple the pay of the women's team. U.S. men's union, via statement U.S. men's.. Credit: Wibbitz Studio Duration: 01:20Published 3 hours ago CMT, artists fight for gender equality in Country Music The month of January has been filled with conversations about gender inequality in Country Music on social media, TV, and in the music industry. Credit: NewsChannel 5 Nashville Duration: 02:09Published 3 weeks ago