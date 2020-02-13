Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > CMU Football Legends Golf Open Approaches

CMU Football Legends Golf Open Approaches

Video Credit: KREX - Published < > Embed
CMU Football Legends Golf Open ApproachesCMU Football Legends Golf Open Approaches
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

CMU Football Legends Golf Open Approaches

And cmu football's legends golf open is approaching... mark your calendars may 5th and 6th... the weekend begins witha social and auction at cmu's meyer ballroom... then saturday includes the golf tournament at redlands golf course with a shot gun start at 8 a-m... the registration deadline is april 19th... it's 200 per golfer... 800 per team... sponsorship opportunities are available... for more information... head to the link on your screen... supporting cmu dot org slash events slash legengs... we'll also have that link up on our website western slope




You Might Like


Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.