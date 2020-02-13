CMU Football Legends Golf Open Approaches 56 minutes ago < > Embed Video Credit: KREX - Published CMU Football Legends Golf Open Approaches CMU Football Legends Golf Open Approaches 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend CMU Football Legends Golf Open Approaches And cmu football's legends golf open is approaching... mark your calendars may 5th and 6th... the weekend begins witha social and auction at cmu's meyer ballroom... then saturday includes the golf tournament at redlands golf course with a shot gun start at 8 a-m... the registration deadline is april 19th... it's 200 per golfer... 800 per team... sponsorship opportunities are available... for more information... head to the link on your screen... supporting cmu dot org slash events slash legengs... we'll also have that link up on our website western slope





