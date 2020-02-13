Astros Owner Jim Crane Apologizes but Says Sign-Stealing 'Didn't Impact the Game'

Astros Owner Jim Crane Apologizes but Says Sign-Stealing 'Didn't Impact the Game' Crane and Houston players Jose Altuve and Alex Bregman addressed the media on Thursday.

Jim Crane, via statement Jim Crane, via statement Altuve and Bregman also spoke, but Crane reiterated that no players would be disciplined.

Alex Bregman, via statement MLB suspended Astros manager A.J.

Hinch and general manager Jeff Luhnow for one year for a sign-stealing scandal that took place during Astros home games in the 2017 season.

Houston fired both Hinch and Luhnow soon after MLB's ruling.