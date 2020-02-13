Global  

Macaulay Culkin Auditioned for 'Once Upon a Time in Hollywood' Culkin revealed he could have joined the likes of Leonardo DiCaprio, Brad Pitt and Margot Robbie in Quentin Tarantino's film if he had not blown his audition.

Macaulay Culkin, to 'Esquire' Culkin didn't discuss which role he had auditioned for.

'Entertainment Weekly' reports it would have seen him play an actor on the television series 'Lancer,' which features in the film.
