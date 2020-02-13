Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > Chancellor Steinmetz Lecture

Chancellor Steinmetz Lecture

Video Credit: KNWA - Published < > Embed
Chancellor Steinmetz LectureChancellor Steinmetz Lecture
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Chancellor Steinmetz Lecture

Chancellor joseph steinmetz will hold a lecture about the future of education this afternoon.

It's titled "the fate of the flagship u."

Chancellor steinmetz will address various issues including tuition increases and changes in funding for public colleges.

The lecture is at 5:15 inside gearhart hall auditorium.

It is and free and open to everyone.

((chris)) eating a meal




You Might Like


Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.