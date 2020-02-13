Plattsburgh Tax Help

York.

Bernie a chance for north country taxpayers to file their taxes for free.

Eligible taxpayers can go to the plattsburgh public library tomorrow to use the free online software from ten a-m to four p-m.

Tax department employees will be available to help.

Those eligible for the free service must have made an adjusted gross household income of 64- thousand dollars or less last year.

The tax department says e-filing has a lower error rate and the process is faster.

Make sure to bring all your forms and identification with