Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > Plattsburgh Tax Help

Plattsburgh Tax Help

Video Credit: WFFF - Published < > Embed
Plattsburgh Tax HelpFree filing at library
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Plattsburgh Tax Help

York.

Bernie a chance for north country taxpayers to file their taxes for free.

Eligible taxpayers can go to the plattsburgh public library tomorrow to use the free online software from ten a-m to four p-m.

Tax department employees will be available to help.

Those eligible for the free service must have made an adjusted gross household income of 64- thousand dollars or less last year.

The tax department says e-filing has a lower error rate and the process is faster.

Make sure to bring all your forms and identification with




You Might Like


Tweets about this

CJT10

Chris Taylor RT @Cardinals_MSOC: One last push for Game on for Giving! We are making a late surge up the leader board, so if you haven’t donated yet hel… 2 hours ago

Cardinals_MSOC

Plattsburgh State Soccer One last push for Game on for Giving! We are making a late surge up the leader board, so if you haven’t donated yet… https://t.co/MoeMXK3R2Q 3 hours ago

Cardinals_MBB

Plattsburgh State Men's Basketball Only #1 full day remains in our Game On For Giving Challenge! Our numbers are growing every day, but we still need… https://t.co/mPs5K8xxVi 5 hours ago

DiandraMae

Diandra Mae RT @JulieBerryBooks: Hey writers & illustrators! I help run #SwingerOfBirches, a #writingretreat on Lake Champlain (near Plattsburgh) w/ @J… 1 day ago

JulieBerryBooks

Julie Berry Hey writers & illustrators! I help run #SwingerOfBirches, a #writingretreat on Lake Champlain (near Plattsburgh) w/… https://t.co/E1cynb2a4Y 2 days ago

CardinalsWHKY

Plattsburgh State Womens Hockey RT @CardinalsWHKY: Keep donating!! Competition ends Feb 14 and we need a lot more to win! Click the link: https://t.co/TzYbKnXmSG to suppor… 2 days ago

CJT10

Chris Taylor RT @Cardinals_MSOC: After today we have 3 days left for you to donate to Men’s Soccer & Game on for Giving! Help us climb the leaderboard… 2 days ago

Cardinals_MSOC

Plattsburgh State Soccer After today we have 3 days left for you to donate to Men’s Soccer & Game on for Giving! Help us climb the leaderb… https://t.co/oxcgHIWsPd 2 days ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.