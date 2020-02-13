White Adams Impressive

Global  

Tre'davious white did white did nothing to hurt his draft stock today during the l-s-u pro daywhite measuring out at 5-11 and 193 pounds..

He once again ran a 4-4-7 in the 40-yard dash..

40-yard dash..

Many have white projected as a late first..

Early 2nd round prospect in this months n-f-l draft..

Several other former tigers were impressive today as well.

But none..

Ran like jamal adams jamal adams:"at the end when you have your name called you're going to have a smile on your face.

I'll probably be crying probably be crying because i'm an emotional guy, very passionate.

This is passionate.

This is everything i wanted.

My dream is starting to come true.

It hasn't settled it's just getting started."((tim))((tim))adams logging a 4-3-3... 40 time..

A 4-3-3... 40 time..

Would have been 4th fastest if he'd fastest if he'd ran that time at ran that time at the combine..

You got to think adams cementing himself as a top 10 pick in this months draft..

Fournette..

Also impressive today..

But for a different reason..

He lost 12 pounds..

Weighing in at 2- hundred 88 poundsto the n-f-l..

The new orleans




