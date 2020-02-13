White Adams Impressive

Tre'davious white did white did nothing to hurt his draft stock today during the l-s-u pro daywhite measuring out at 5-11 and 193 pounds..
He once again ran a 4-4-7 in the 40-yard dash..
40-yard dash..
Many have white projected as a late first..
Early 2nd round prospect in this months n-f-l draft..
Several other former tigers were impressive today as well.
But none..
Ran like jamal adams jamal adams:"at the end when you have your name called you're going to have a smile on your face.
I'll probably be crying probably be crying because i'm an emotional guy, very passionate.
This is passionate.
This is everything i wanted.
My dream is starting to come true.
It hasn't settled it's just getting started."((tim))((tim))adams logging a 4-3-3... 40 time..
A 4-3-3... 40 time..
Would have been 4th fastest if he'd fastest if he'd ran that time at ran that time at the combine..
You got to think adams cementing himself as a top 10 pick in this months draft..
Fournette..
Also impressive today..
But for a different reason..
He lost 12 pounds..
Weighing in at 2- hundred 88 poundsto the n-f-l..
The new orleans