River Bandits discuss how they approach a new season

Local 4 sports with dan vasko.

We are now one day away from the river bandits season opener at modern woodman park.

And in preparation for the big night---jay kidwell caught up with the team--to find out how they approach a brand new season.

(forrest whitley/river bandits pitcher) "you know, i'm just gonna take it outing by outing; just take it with a grain of salt, everything i do whether it be failure or success.

I'm here for development ultimately, so we'll just have to see...this is gonna be my first season playing against some really good competition, so there's going to be failure inevitably, so just gonna have a short memory like you said and just go out there and just keep playing."(ronnie dawson/river bandits outfielder) "for me personally i like to have goals.

Then i have something to shoot for.

Because you can get side- tracked if you just go out there every day.

I like to have a plan and that's something i've been doing since i was in high school."

(jake rogers/river bandits catcher) "you set certain goals for yourself and you want to reach them.

But i think mostly you just come out here and you're just ready to play.

You want to play every day and do the best you can.

Like steinhorn says, ' you gotta come here and be the best you you can be everyday.'

And i think everything else will play out."

(russ steinhorn/river bandits manager) "very exciting and a lot of anticipation building up to it.

We're very fortunate to have spring training in west palm beach in our brand new facility.

And it brought a sense of new energy and new life down to spring training, but guys are ready to get to play under the lights, and play in front of fans and get ready to start the season.

The energy in the clubhouse is phenomenal right now and we're looking forward to thursday night...i like to handle them based on valuing relationships.

I love the players in there, all of them.

I try to know the players as individuals and try to gain their trust, because once we trust each other then we can start the developmental process.

So i like to invest in each individual and gain a relationship with them and then that will carry over on to the development on