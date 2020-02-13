Global  

Recycle for Valentine's Day

Avoid creating waste on Valentine's Day.
What is important here so it is the thought... that really counts.

Dan scheneman, nbc news.

While valentine's day is a day to remind our loved ones how much they are appreciated....and of course, loved.... it's also a day we create a lot of waste.

The oneida-herkimer solid waste authority wants you to recycle your heart out in an effort to reduce that waseting cards, chocolates and the flowers and vases, a lot of those things unfortunately can't go in your recycling bin greeting cards and valentines you can still recycle those year round but a lot of the candy boxes and candy wrappings, those have to go in the garbage.

47 a reminder.... flowers and vases are not recycleable.

You could compost flowers... and some florists will accept your donation of used vases.

Plus-- an evening out creates great memories and




