Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > Cop is body slammed by football player

Cop is body slammed by football player

Video Credit: Rumble - Duration: 02:45s - Published < > Embed
Cop is body slammed by football player

Cop is body slammed by football player

Michael Harris, a linebacker for Eastern Kentucky University slams police officer
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related news from verified sources

College Football Player Body Slams Cop During Arrest, Insane Police Video

A college football player straight-up body slammed a cop during his arrest in Ohio this week ... and...
TMZ.com - Published


You Might Like


Tweets about this

mainmaines

Evan Maines RT @TheFulmerCup: Eastern Kentucky LB Michael Harris body-slammed a police officer (on camera) and is facing a felony charge of assault and… 1 hour ago

spanishassault

Całeb RT @dstubbs1975: Eastern Kentucky LB Michael Harris body-slammed a police officer (on camera) and is facing a felony charge of assault and… 2 hours ago

kwills_00

shondo 🖕🏾 RT @PatrickHussion: A Grove City Police officer was not injured after being body-slammed by an Eastern Kentucky Univ. football player durin… 2 hours ago

WOKVNews

WOKV News Dashcam video shows police officer 'body slammed' by college football player https://t.co/7gC0Cbf41j https://t.co/jdFhj2bqEz 3 hours ago

Mental_Mastodon

Brother Voodoo🦉 This country has come to a point where we must fight back or risk being shot to death. 🦅🖤 "A football player for E… https://t.co/YeTofbDJsP 3 hours ago

KRMGtulsa

102.3 KRMG 🎙 📻 🎧 Dashcam video shows police officer 'body slammed' by college football player https://t.co/167Q39Ohif https://t.co/AoMix5feSA 3 hours ago

AllthingsFOX30

All Things FOX30 Dashcam video shows police officer ‘body slammed’ by college football player https://t.co/IqWPqoL7rk 3 hours ago

AllThingsCBS47

All Things CBS47 Dashcam video shows police officer ‘body slammed’ by college football player https://t.co/jJyZSlTVz3 3 hours ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.