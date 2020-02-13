BFF Single Ticket Sales

2017 bentonville film festival are go on sale today ((jennifer)) you can buy tickets online - or in person at the box office during the festival.

Passes went on sale last month.

The festival says if you want flexibility to see as many films as possible---and you don't mind taking your chances on available seats---purchasing a pass is your best option.

Passes will be available at will-call during the festival.

((jennifer)) opening night -- may second -- will feature the film, "three generations" -- starring elle fanning... naomi watts... and susan sarandon.

The complete schedule can be found on our website -- n-w-a- homepage-dot-com.

((chris)) this is the third year for the festival and it's expected to be the largest yet -- with more than a 100-thousand people in attendance.

That's a step up from the 35-thousand who were in year one.

And more people - means more film submissions.

Bentonville business leaders - say they love having a major film festival in their back yard.

Emmanuel gardinier, general manager, 21c - "who doesn't want to have an incredible event in their town.

If you take aspen with the food festival for example or the sundance film festival that created the whole destination.

I mean its incredible, it's a dream to every business owner everywhere."

((chris)) b-f-f's business development team says last year the festival had an estimated three million dollar impact on our local community.

They're hoping to double that this year with the increase in people.

