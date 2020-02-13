Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > BFF Single Ticket Sales

BFF Single Ticket Sales

Video Credit: KNWA - Published < > Embed
BFF Single Ticket SalesBFF Single Ticket Sales
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

BFF Single Ticket Sales

2017 bentonville film festival are go on sale today ((jennifer)) you can buy tickets online - or in person at the box office during the festival.

Passes went on sale last month.

The festival says if you want flexibility to see as many films as possible---and you don't mind taking your chances on available seats---purchasing a pass is your best option.

Passes will be available at will-call during the festival.

((jennifer)) opening night -- may second -- will feature the film, "three generations" -- starring elle fanning... naomi watts... and susan sarandon.

The complete schedule can be found on our website -- n-w-a- homepage-dot-com.

((chris)) this is the third year for the festival and it's expected to be the largest yet -- with more than a 100-thousand people in attendance.

That's a step up from the 35-thousand who were in year one.

And more people - means more film submissions.

Bentonville business leaders - say they love having a major film festival in their back yard.

Emmanuel gardinier, general manager, 21c - "who doesn't want to have an incredible event in their town.

If you take aspen with the food festival for example or the sundance film festival that created the whole destination.

I mean its incredible, it's a dream to every business owner everywhere."

((chris)) b-f-f's business development team says last year the festival had an estimated three million dollar impact on our local community.

They're hoping to double that this year with the increase in people.

### ((chris)) here are our pics of the




You Might Like


Tweets about this

Break_Man

Break_Man RT @FOX19: Here's more info on ticket sales: https://t.co/aHzwUVpQN1 8 hours ago

FOX19

FOX19 NOW Here's more info on ticket sales: https://t.co/aHzwUVpQN1 https://t.co/r6Jv8i8aqB 8 hours ago

MaytalLeviWXIX

Maytal Levi .@Reds pitchers and catchers are in AZ today for Spring training! Single ticket sales go online at 9 a.m. The 2020… https://t.co/rexvj3qjF3 9 hours ago

MweneChanga

Big Chungus @KevinHarley5 @yvalaresistance @DaveVescio Ticket sales are down because movie theatres charge $20 for a single sea… https://t.co/gVIMRFMe8F 16 hours ago

ArtsJournalNews

ArtsJournal Bay Area Theatre Folk Are, Well, Ambivalent About Little Clapping Man In SF Chronicle’s Reviews: One local compan… https://t.co/uzOtzr72Jb 1 day ago

95isluv

lin ⁷ us armys need to focus on buying the single this cb. we need 50k-100k to be in bb100 top 5. black swan sales were l… https://t.co/5HkDfA0BKT 1 day ago

sarcasticdaddy

SarcasticDaddy 🏴‍☠️⚓️ @OMAStormChasers Why are sections 100-105 and 120-125 not open for single season ticket sales? 1 day ago

MarianneHiggins

Marianne Higgins APR RT @budd33: MADISON -- The Rocket City Trash Pandas have announced that individual game tickets – including Opening Night – will go on sale… 2 days ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.