International Night- April 6, 2017

Come as a surprise to many, but for a college of its size, the mississippi university for women is home to a diverse group of international students.

That diversity was on display last night as the international student association and the nepalese student association hosted international night.

The columbus campus is home to students from at least 10 different nations - from the bahamas to nepal.

And they were all represented with singing, dancing, and even a fashion show... "we're just trying to bring all the different traditions and cultures from all around the world.

We're just trying to bring it out to the w community so that they know where we're from....where all the international students are from so we're just trying to make it more diverse."

The diversity doesn't stop with the student body.

The w is home to faculty from no fewer than 7 countries..