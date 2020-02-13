Global  

Goodman community picks up the pieces after tornado

The Goodman Fire Protection District lost both its stations in the EF-2 tornado Tuesday night.
For the weekend.

School is out in goodman today -- after that ef-2 tornado tore through the small town.

The twister damaged the elementary school and left two fire stations in ruins.

Kate allt gives us an update -- on recovery efforts.

The goodman fire protection district has two stations in town - right across the street from each other - and both are a total loss after tuesday evening's tornado.

You can see the wall of one station was being supported by a truck.

Luckily - fire crews don't stay at the stations overnight, so they were all home safe with their families when the tornado hit.

The department is still operational -- in fact, when we were talking with the fire chief, his crews were out working a house fire.

They had a big response from surrounding communities through mutual aid and volunteers.

The department has yet to figure out what to do with the buildings, but they know the goodman community will help them get back on their feet.

"=========== ==" "the insurance company will be here later, we'll get with them and we'll move foward.

And rebuild, so."

As of this morning, there are still about 110 people in goodman without power this morning... but that number dropped significantly since yesterday.

Crews told us they hope to have everyone's power back on by this afternoon.




