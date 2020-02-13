Global  

Watch! Audrina Patridge Says She ‘Outgrew’ Relationship With Justin Bobby

Would Audrina Patridge ever get back with her old flame Justin Bobby?

The Hills: New Beginnings star chatted with OKMagazine.com about the first season of The Hills reboot  and how it felt getting back with the old gang 10 years later.

The 34-year-old MTV star also dished on her relationship with her famous ex and revealed whether or not they'll ever be close again.

When asked how things are between her and Justin, 37, she said they are "cordial." Audrina added that the two don't talk anymore and their friendship "isn't near what used to be." "I'm over it now," the mother of one continued.

"There's been a lot of tuning points in my life and sometimes you out grow people and relationships.

It happens." Justin was introduced on The Hills back in 2007.

Audrina and the celebrity hairdresser had an on-again, off-again relationship throughout the reality series.

The duo reunited for the revival in June 2019 and Audrina even leaned on her old boyfriend to help get through her divorce from Cory Bohan.

Watch the video above to learn more and let us know your thoughts in the comments below!
